Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Down 46.5% in April

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the March 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 59,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period.

EDI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 42,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

