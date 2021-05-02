Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of SRI opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $903.14 million, a P/E ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at $515,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 225,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 550,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 231,061 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

