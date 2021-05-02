Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,104 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of MRK opened at $74.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

