Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

