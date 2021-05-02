Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $337.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $211.12 and a 52 week high of $342.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

