Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,813.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $699,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of ICVT opened at $100.63 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.29 and a 200-day moving average of $97.04.

