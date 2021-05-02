Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,299.00 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,181.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,915.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

