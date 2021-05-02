Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $10.74 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

