Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,611 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

