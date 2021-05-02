Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 7,067 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.5% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $53,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $337.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $211.12 and a 52 week high of $342.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

