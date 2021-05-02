Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $173.03 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

