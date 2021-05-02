Streamr 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.19 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $150.85 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00070087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00072398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.03 or 0.00857947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00097271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00047446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,878.65 or 0.08594116 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

