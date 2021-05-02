Strs Ohio Acquires 79,000 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $44.90.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

