Strs Ohio Has $8.75 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Progyny were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

PGNY stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,636,805.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,552.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,864 shares of company stock worth $22,476,134 over the last ninety days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

