Strs Ohio Increases Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

FUN stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

