Strs Ohio Raises Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,199,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,086 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $48.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -594.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

