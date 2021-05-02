Strs Ohio Sells 3,894 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,433,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

NYSE EGP opened at $158.66 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $159.29. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.14 and its 200 day moving average is $140.82.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

