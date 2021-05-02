Strs Ohio Sells 3,918 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $100,427,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $37,086,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 670,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,829,000 after purchasing an additional 83,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

In other news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

