Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.59.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $262.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $4,885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

