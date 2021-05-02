Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $303.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SYK. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.59.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $262.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

