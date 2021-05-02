Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,612 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.18 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $173.80 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

