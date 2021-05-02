SUKU (SUKU) Hits Market Cap of $72.83 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. SUKU has a market cap of $72.83 million and approximately $598,331.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SUKU has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SUKU

SUKU is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

