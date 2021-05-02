Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $925,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in American International Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in American International Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,118,000 after acquiring an additional 177,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

NYSE:AIG opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $49.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.