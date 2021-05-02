Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,012 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,310,000 after purchasing an additional 631,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 226,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $63.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

