Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 957 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $2,663,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

