Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $78,403,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 387.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 648,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,718,000 after acquiring an additional 515,645 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $64.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

