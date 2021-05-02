Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$71.00 at CSFB

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CSFB from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$73.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.00.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$66.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.81 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$44.06 and a one year high of C$67.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.19.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total value of C$1,154,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,061,598.72. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at C$3,725,417.28. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,984 shares of company stock worth $4,151,598.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

