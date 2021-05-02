SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Up 49.7% in April

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,025,800 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the March 31st total of 2,020,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,534,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other SunHydrogen news, CEO Timothy Alan Young sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

Shares of SunHydrogen stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. 17,097,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,441,457. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11. SunHydrogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34.

SunHydrogen, Inc develops solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

