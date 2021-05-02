Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPB. Raymond James increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of TSE SPB traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.02. The company had a trading volume of 446,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$8.34 and a 12-month high of C$15.12.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 168.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,339.75.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

