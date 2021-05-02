Susquehanna Bancshares Increases EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $50.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of EVTC opened at $39.90 on Friday. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. On average, research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

