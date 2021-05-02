Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Suzano worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Suzano during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Suzano by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Suzano during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suzano in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUZ opened at $12.68 on Friday. Suzano S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 73.71% and a negative net margin of 54.24%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

