SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 40.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

