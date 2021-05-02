Swap (XWP) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. Swap has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $8,342.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swap has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00063482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.47 or 0.00281140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $642.32 or 0.01132348 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00025737 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.66 or 0.00711617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,832.47 or 1.00190807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 13,062,131 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

