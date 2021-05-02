Swedbank AB (publ)’s (SWDBY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.05. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 24.33%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 4.95%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Analyst Recommendations for Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

