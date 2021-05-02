SwiftCash (SWIFT) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SwiftCash has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $299,656.77 and $243.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 176,763,298 coins and its circulating supply is 176,042,867 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars.

