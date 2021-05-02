Swingby Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Swingby has a total market cap of $63.37 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00064183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00069400 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00279586 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.71 or 0.00182697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,515,091 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

