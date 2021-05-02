Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €112.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Symrise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €107.33 ($126.27).

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise stock opened at €107.40 ($126.35) on Thursday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €105.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €105.22.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.