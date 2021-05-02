Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.43.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE SYF opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.