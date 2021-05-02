Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Announces Earnings Results

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $84.85 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87. Insiders sold 4,772,026 shares of company stock valued at $354,298,532 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

