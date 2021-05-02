Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.170-4.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.13 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.170-4.420 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $84.85. The company had a trading volume of 869,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,129. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $89.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,772,026 shares of company stock worth $354,298,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

