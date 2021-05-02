Synthetix (SNX) Trading 23.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $115.59 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for $17.20 or 0.00030472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00069581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00072573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.86 or 0.00848443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00096949 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.88 or 0.08766576 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Synthetix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars.

