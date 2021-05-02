Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.69. 2,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 402,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRHC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,097 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $280,385.97. Following the sale, the president now owns 743,684 shares in the company, valued at $40,910,056.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,097 shares of company stock worth $2,279,466. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.