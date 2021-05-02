Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$50 million.
Shares of NASDAQ TAOP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,251,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,959. Taoping has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.
