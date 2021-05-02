Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $295,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Tesla by 80.3% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $32.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $709.44. 40,758,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,756,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $680.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.58, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $686.58 and a 200 day moving average of $655.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

