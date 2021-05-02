Tarbox Family Office Inc. Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up about 2.0% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,879,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,134. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.