Tarbox Family Office Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.56. 2,405,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,948. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

