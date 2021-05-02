Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to post $2.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $11.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $14.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $14.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

TRGP stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $34.69. 2,260,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,679. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 896,589 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $22,624,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after acquiring an additional 832,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $14,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

