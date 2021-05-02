TD Securities Increases BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$64.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.25.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock opened at C$58.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$52.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.07. BCE has a 52 week low of C$52.52 and a 52 week high of C$60.14.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BCE will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.