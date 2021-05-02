TD Securities Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$25.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.79.

ALA opened at C$22.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The company has a market cap of C$6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$14.55 and a 52-week high of C$23.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.38.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

