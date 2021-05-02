TD Securities Trims Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Target Price to C$22.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REAL. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.90.

REAL opened at C$16.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 26.37. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$13.87 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$47,441.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,710,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,861,741.54. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,565.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

